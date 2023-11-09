SIA resumes 92% of pre-Covid flights

SINGAPORE, 10 November 2023: Singapore Airlines continues to resume flights as it returns its network to almost pre-Covid levels during the Northern Winter operating season (29 October 2023 to 30 March 2024).

In its 7 November update, SIA Group forecasts flight capacity is expected to reach an average of around 92% of pre-pandemic levels by December 2023. The group expects to return to pre-Covid capacity levels or better within the FY2024/25 that starts 1 April, with the progressive ramp-up of services across the network.

Photo credit: SIA. Two more Boeing 787-10s joined the fleet in August and September.

China changes

SIA re-introduces services to key destinations in China: Chongqing during this month, Chengdu in December and Xiamen between December 2023 and January 2024.

As part of the regular review of the group’s network, SIA reports it will operate to Shenzhen instead of Scoot with the reinstatement of the full-service carrier’s flights from November 2023.

SIA will also ramp up frequencies to Guangzhou from November 2023 from daily to double daily. Scoot will resume operations to Kunming and Changsha later this month. With these reinstatements, SIA and Scoot will serve 23 destinations in China compared to 25 points pre-pandemic. In addition to the expansion in mainland China, Scoot will deploy supplementary services to Hong Kong SAR, Melbourne, and Sydney from December 2023 to February 2024 to cater to the year-end holiday demand.

Beyond China

For the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024), SIA will ramp up services to destinations across its global network. This includes restoring Airbus A380 services to Frankfurt, deploying widebody Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft to Cairns and Male, and reinstating direct services between Singapore and Barcelona.

Flight frequencies will increase to reach or exceed prepandemic levels across multiple points. These include Ahmedabad (India), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Copenhagen (Denmark), Da Nang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Dubai (UAE), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan), and Seattle and Houston (US). SIA will launch four times weekly direct flights between Singapore and Brussels in April 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

SIA hosts Assembly of Presidents

Meanwhile, the airline will host the 67th edition of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Assembly of Presidents from 9 to 10 November 2023. AAPA, which has 14 member airlines, acts as a trade association for scheduled international carriers based in the Asia Pacific region. More than 200 delegates, attendees, and media members worldwide are expected at the Assembly, which will be held at Singapore’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.