Airbnb: New services in Summer Release

BANGKOK, 22 May 2026: Airbnb is rolling out its summer release, adding new categories of services, including exclusive access to the FIFA World Cup 2026, car rentals, grocery delivery and airport pickups.

“Travel shouldn’t just be convenient. It should be meaningful. That’s what we’re building at Airbnb says co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. “This summer, we’re giving people even more from incredible places to stay and boutique hotels that feel like Airbnb, to unforgettable World Cup experiences and services that make your trip easier.”

Photo credit: Airbnb

FIFA World Cup 2026

Airbnb offers the FIFA World Cup experiences across six host cities. Join World Cup Champions Abby Wambach and Julie Foudy for an intimate watch party in LA as the USA takes on Australia. Or step onto the pitch to train with Argentine football icon and former manager of Inter Miami, Javier Mascherano.

Grocery delivery

Have groceries waiting at your Airbnb when you arrive, or order them anytime during your trip. In select cities, hosts can even receive the order and pre-stock your home before you check in, across more than 25 US cities in partnership with Instacart.

Airport pickups

Book a private car service to and from your Airbnb through Welcome Pickups. Your driver tracks your flight and meets you curbside when you arrive, and Airbnb guests get 20% off every ride. Now available in over 160 cities worldwide.

Luggage storage

Store your bags before check-in or after checkout through our partnership with Bounce. View nearby drop-off locations in the app, and see exactly how far they are from your listing. Airbnb guests get 15% off and access to over 15,000 locations in 175 cities.

Car rentals

Nearly a quarter of Airbnb guests rent a car during their stay. Starting this summer, you can discover rental cars directly in the app. It shows nearby vehicles and suggests the right car for your group.

(Source: Airbnb)