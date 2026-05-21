GHA adds four new member brands

DUBAI, UAE, 22 May 2026: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) continues its expansion with the addition of four new hotel brands to its global footprint.

The latest brand additions comprise Almanac Hotels, Regal Hotels, STORY Hotels and TemptingPlaces Collection. Together, their 22 new properties strengthen GHA’s portfolio across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, expanding GHA’s presence in ever-popular cities such as Hong Kong, Barcelona, Vienna and Prague, while entering emerging markets like Zagreb in Croatia and Rabat in Morocco.

Photo credit: GHA. Regal Hotels International joins the GHA network.

GHA CEO Chris Hartley commented: “Our continued expansion reflects the strength of our alliance proposition and the growing desire for collaboration within the independent sector. With the addition of these brands, we are diversifying our portfolio and the value we deliver to over 35 million GHA Discovery members.”

Almanac Hotels

Almanac Hotels is a family-owned boutique hospitality brand founded by Austrian entrepreneur Herbert Haselbacher and his daughter Tina, with flagship properties in Barcelona, Vienna, and Prague — all in prime city locations. The brand creates immersive, design-forward stays that honour the past while embracing neighbourhood restaurants and bars that champion locality, and collaborations with regional artists and creatives.

Regal Hotels International

One of Asia’s leading hotel operators, founded in 1979, brings a portfolio of 11 properties in Hong Kong and beyond into GHA Discovery. Spanning its three brands – Regal, Regala and iclub – the group offers 6,800 rooms and over 30 dining venues.

STORY Hotels & Resorts

STORY Hotels & Resorts delivers upscale hospitality experiences rooted in local culture and contemporary luxury at its five hotels in the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian Ocean. From beachfront resorts to urban escapes, the brand blends contemporary design, wellness, and curated dining.

TemptingPlaces Collection

With exceptional properties such as Château d’Augerville Golf & Spa Resort in France and Dent Blanche Resort in Switzerland, TemptingPlaces Collection embodies the French touch, combining elegance, freedom, discretion and expertise.

New hotel openings

Since the beginning of the year, existing brands have also expanded GHA Discovery’s footprint by adding 14 new hotels and resorts worldwide, spanning luxury resorts, urban hotels, and heritage properties. Standout openings include the highly anticipated Capella Kyoto in Japan, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi in Florence, Corinthia Rome, Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp in Zambia, and Avani Mooloolaba Beach Hotel on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, among others.

(Source: GHA)