Hong Kong to host electric rally cars

HONG KONG, 20 September 2023: Teamwork Creative Events Limited, the Greater China promoter for the FIA World Rallycross Championship, has signed a MOU with China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute of the China Tourism Group, Chinese Culture Institute and Bonjour Technology Services Limited.

Signed on 17 September, the MOU covers promoting brand culture, race operations and cooperation to create events, meetings and conventions and introduce major international races.

Dai Linxu, President of China Travel Intelligence Brand Marketing Institute (BMI) of the China Tourism Group, Leslie Wong, CEO of Teamwork Creative Events Limited.

The collaboration aims to seek partners in the local government and enterprises for Teamwork’s events and to provide support for the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

The Season Finale of the FIA World Rallycross Championship will be held in Hong Kong from 11 to 12 November. The 2023 World Rallycross Championship includes eight stops. The race series started in June this summer.

During the season finale on 11 to 12 November, the champion will be crowned at the Central Harbourfront Event Space. The circuit is around 1.2 km long, and the surface will be half mud and half tarmac. Five cars are on the starting line in each race, and the cars are all electric, making for a fast, entertaining event.

About the FIA World Rallycross Championship

The FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) showcases head-to-head, short, sharp racing on mixed surfaces (gravel and asphalt) within amphitheatre-like venues. An evolution of the popular and prestigious FIA European Rallycross Championship World RX was launched in 2014 and represents the very pinnacle of the discipline, visiting some of the most iconic venues in the sport.

In 2022, the series entered a new era, going fully electric – the next step towards a more sustainable future. Find out more at www.fiaworldrallycross.com.

About the Teamwork Creative Events Limited

Teamwork Creative Events Limited brings in international events and offers a platform for events to promote technology in China and Hong Kong.