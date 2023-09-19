IATA hosts safety conference

HANOI, 20 September 2023: The International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) inaugural World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) opened in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday, adopting the theme ”Leadership in Action: Driving Safer and More Efficient Operations.”

Vietnam Airlines is the host carrier for the WSOC, which will examine aspects of safety, including flight operations, cabin operations, and emergency response. It is the first time IATA has held a safety conference in Vietnam.

“Safety is aviation’s highest priority, and this is reflected in the high levels of government participation and the fact that over 550 safety professionals from approximately 100 airlines, aviation regulators, aircraft manufacturers, and other safety stakeholders are in attendance. With its location in the heart of Asia and strong economic growth, Vietnam provides an ideal venue for the WSOC. We’re excited to have Vietnam Airlines, which has a growing route network connecting the region and the globe, as our host airline,” said IATA’s director general Willie Walsh.

“Safety is at the core of every airline. As Vietnam’s national airline, Vietnam Airlines has always remained committed to our vision, mission and core values as a responsible airline group. We are pleased to welcome the global safety community to Hanoi to share insights, expand knowledge and together transform for the safer aviation industry,” said Vietnam Airlines President and CEO Le Hong Ha, who is participating on the CEO panel, along with Philippine Airlines President and COO Stanley K. Ng and Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior VP, Operations, Safety and Security.

Agenda for Safety

A highlight of the WSOC will be the launch of the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, with safety leaders from more than 20 airlines as signatories. The Charter was developed in consultation with IATA members and the wider aviation community to support executives in growing a positive safety culture within their organisations.

Also high on the agenda is the ongoing transition of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), which turns 20 this month, towards a risk-based model under which audits will be tailored to each airline’s risk profile.

Other sessions will review the need for prompt and thorough state accident investigation reports to help improve safety. The programme also includes runway safety, unruly passengers, cabin crew health and well-being, and pilot training.

Value of Aviation to Vietnam

Aviation makes a major contribution to Vietnam’s economic well-being. Based on 2019 (pre-pandemic) data, it contributed US $11.7 billion to the country’s GDP, including the spending of foreign tourists arriving by air, representing 5.5% of GDP. In total, 2.5 million jobs, including tourism-related jobs, were supported by aviation, according to Aviation Benefits Beyond Borders.