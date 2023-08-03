Tourism Malaysia on a mission in Indonesia

JAKARTA, 4 August 2023: Tourism Malaysia embarked on a sales mission to Indonesia this week, visiting three major cities, Jakarta, Medan and Balikpapan, to present the latest tourism products and packages.

From 30 July to 5 August, Malaysian and Indonesian tourism industry players met for a series of business-to-business sessions in collaboration with the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA). Key players in the sales mission included the Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), Sepang International Circuit (SIC), representatives of the Malaysian company My Second Home (MM2H), the Malaysian Homestay Entrepreneurs Association, 15 tourism companies, three product operators, six hotel operators and the Batik Air airline.

Photo credit: MotoGP Premier. https://motogppremier.com/about-us

The sales mission to Jakarta saw the launch of the Sepang MotoGP campaign that presented travel packages focusing on motorsport action at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) to specialised outbound travel agents in the Indonesian capital.

Sepang MotoGP package prices start at MYR1,717 (IDR5,900,000) for a two-day, one-night trip or MYR2,328 (IDR7,200,000) for four nights. Last year, TX Travel, a partner of Tourism Malaysia since 2018, successfully sold 1,500 motorsports tour packages to Indonesian fans. The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia will be hosted at the Sepang circuit from 10 to 12 November.

In addition to B2B sessions, the sales mission hosted a dinner party attended by representatives of Indonesia’s travel associations, such as the Association of Indonesian Travel Agents (ASTINDO), the Association of Indonesian Travel Companies (ASITA) and the Association of Indonesian Tourism Actors (ASPPI).

The tourism sales mission to Indonesia began in Balikpapan before the Malaysian delegation left for Jakarta and was followed by a meeting with industry players in Medan.

Tourism Malaysia director genera Dato Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar described the sales mission as very significant as Indonesia remains one of the most important markets for the tourism sector in Malaysia.

“In 2022, Malaysia recorded 1.481 million tourists from Indonesia, the second highest after Singapore. This position is consistent with present arrival trends for 2023, as we have welcomed 704,147 Indonesian tourists during the first quarter of this year,” he concluded.