ASEAN flavour for 34th Philippine Travel Mart

MANILA, 4 August 2023: The 2023 Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) is set to take place from 1 to 3 September at the SMX Convention Centre in Pasay City.

With ASEAN integration on the agenda, the travel mart will also present tour packages focusing on Southeast Asian countries that enjoy easy airline access from the Philippines, such as Bali, Siem Reap, and Ho Chi Minh.

In a press launch on Thursday, Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) President Fe Abling-Yu was quoted by the Philippines News Agency saying: “This year’s travel fair would focus on promoting popular and emerging tourist destinations in the country.”

The annual event, now in its 34th edition, attracts around 300 exhibitors from 17 regions of the Philippines, including hotels, resorts, travel agencies, tour operators, and tourism offices.

PHILTOA is optimistic that footfall at the travel show will exceed last year’s count of 60,000 visitors.

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles, in the same event, recognised the role of events such as PTM in boosting economic growth, according to the PNA report.

“The PTM has unlocked the potential of our globally acclaimed and emerging destinations, providing greater investment and business opportunities for our tourism stakeholders,” she said.

“The TPB is fully committed to innovating and expanding our tourism portfolio, making travelling more exciting, inclusive and sustainable for both locals and tourists alike,” she added.

PTM has strong backing from the Department of Tourism and the TPB.

