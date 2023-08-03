Etihad says hello to Boston

ABU DHABI, 4 August 2023: Etihad Airways will add a new destination in the US to its network by introducing four weekly flights to Boston starting 31 March 2024.

“We are delighted to introduce flights to Boston, which opens up Abu Dhabi to visitors from the American Northeast and across the United States,” said Etihad Airways chief executive officer Antonoaldo Neves.

Photo credit: Etihad. Boston on the airline’s 2024 schedule.

Expanding US Gateways

This will be Etihad’s fourth US gateway city, complementing Chicago, New York, and Washington services. There are also flights to Toronto in Canada. The addition of Boston further solidifies Etihad’s commitment to providing passengers with enhanced connectivity between North America and Abu Dhabi.

In addition to providing nonstop access to the Boston market, Etihad will offer convenient connections to cities throughout North America through its partnership with JetBlue.

The new Boston route presents exciting opportunities for American travellers to explore Abu Dhabi’s cultural treasures and experience its renowned hospitality.

Etihad will operate flights to Boston four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, fitted out with Business Studios and Economy Smart seats.

Bookings and ticket sales are open for the new route on the airline’s website.