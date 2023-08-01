AirAsia ramps up flights to China

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 August 2023: Following a rebound in travel demand between Malaysia and China, AirAsia will boost flights between the two countries starting in September.

The average number of guests carried per flight (load factor) for both AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) flights to/from China was about 80% in July. The most robust performing routes are Kuala Lumpur-Shanghai, Kota Kinabalu-Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur-Nanning, and Kota Kinabalu-Wuhan, forecast to record up to a 95% load factor in the coming months.

Both airlines have sold more than 320,000 seats between China and Malaysia from March to early July this year, which is about 30% compared to the same period pre-Covid in 2019. About 75% of the seats sold are from Chinese nationals, a clear signal that Malaysia continues to be one of the preferred destinations for tourists from China.

Based on forecasted demand, AirAsia Malaysia (AK) will resume another route from Kota Kinabalu to Hangzhou, starting with three weekly flights beginning 2 September 2023.

AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) will be increasing services from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing (Daxing) from four to five flights weekly beginning 1 September, from Kuala Lumpur to Shanghai from four to seven flights weekly commencing 15 September, and from Kuala Lumpur to Hangzhou from three to four flights weekly starting 30 September this year.

As AirAsia continues to expand its routes and flights between Malaysia and China, the airline is also launching discounted fares to all destinations in North Asia, including to Guilin, Guangzhou, Nanning, Shantou, Beijing, Shanghai and more starting from MYR319 all-in one-way. Guests can also fly to other North Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Macao, Taipei, Busan, Sapporo and more from MYR339 all-in one-way. These fares are now available for booking on the AirAsia Superapp and the website until 6 August 2023 for the travel period between 1 September 2023 to 31 March 2024.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) currently flies 14 routes to/from China with over 104 flights weekly from Kuala Lumpur to Guilin, Quanzhou, Guangzhou, Kunming, Shenzhen, Nanning, Shantou and Macao; Kota Kinabalu to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Beijing and Macao; and Johor Bahru to Guangzhou.

AirAsia X Malaysia (D7) currently flies four routes to/from China, with over 22 flights weekly from Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu (Tianfu), Beijing (Daxing), Shanghai, and Hangzhou.