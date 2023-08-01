Sentosa teams up with Thomas Cook India

MUMBAI, 2 August 2023: Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel, have signed a strategic agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), Singapore, to promote Sentosa Island in India’s outbound travel market.

The two leading travel firms’ latest consumer data indicates growing demand of around 82% for multiple mini-stays at destinations closer to India. Singapore is one of the priority destinations, and the strategic partnership with Sentosa will create top-of-mind visibility and drive more visits to Sentosa.

Singapore’s e-visa for Indian tourists and its extensive air connectivity offers convenient access from multiple Indian getaways. Sentosa is already a favourite destination for Indian families visiting Singapore due to the family-focused entertainment. Recent developments include The Palawan @ Sentosa, Shangri-La Group’s first standalone lifestyle and entertainment precinct, which features eight distinct experiences such as HyperDrive (an electric go-kart circuit with gamification features), UltraGolf (an 18-hole mini golf course) and two beach clubs.

Additionally, Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club (the only beach club in Sentosa with live bands) launches in September. These new experiences add to perennial favourites such as Madame Tussauds Singapore, SEA Aquarium, Singapore Cable Car, SkyHelix Sentosa, Skyline Luge Sentosa, Trickeye Museum, Universal Studios Singapore, and Wings of Time.

“Indians are travelling like never before with short-haul and exciting experiential travel steering demand. Sentosa is perfectly poised to capture the market,” said Thomas Cook (India) Limited president & group head – Marketing Abraham Alapatt. He emphasised that the partnership would target India’s multigenerational families, Millennials and Gen Z, couples, ad-hoc groups, and the corporate MICE segment.