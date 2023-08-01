THAI restarts direct flights to Sapporo

BANGKOK, 2 August 2023: Thai Airways International resumes Bangkok-Sapporo flights today, 2 August, using a Boeing 787-9, for five weekly flights according to the latest timetable, valid until 28 October.

The airline says it is responding to an increase in travel demand, mainly from Japanese travellers waiting for the return of direct flights to Bangkok.

Flight schedule

Bangkok – Sapporo

TG670 flies Bangkok-Sapporo on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, departing from Bangkok at 2345 and arriving in Sapporo at 0830 on the next day (local time)

Sapporo – Bangkok

TG671 flies Sapporo-Bangkok on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, departing from Sapporo at 1000 (local time) and arriving in Bangkok at 1500.

Fares are available on all the popular booking sites for travel dates in August. Kayak quotes a one-way fare of USD269 on the Bangkok – Sapporo route.

According to FlightsFrom data on the Bangkok – Sapporo route, the average return fare between the two cities in August is around USD699. It drops to USD304 in October and climbs to an average USD641 by December.

THAI fast-forwarded the relaunch date for Sapporo flights from a scheduled restart on 1 December 2023 to 2 August 2023, based on travel demand. TG is the only airline offering a direct flight on the Bangkok – Sapporo route at least until October, when Thai AirAsia X will restart direct flights to Sapporo on 29 October 2023 from its home base at Bangkok’s Don Muang Airport using an Airbus A330.

The low-cost medium to long-haul airline offered four weekly services to Sapporo until 25 March 2023 and intends to provide daily flights when it returns in October.

Thai AirAsia XJ620 will depart Bangkok (DMK) at 0205 and arrive in Sapporo (CTS) at 1040. The return flight will depart CTS at 1155 and arrive in DMK at 1750. Thai AirAsia X quotes a one-way fare of USD246.

THAI currently operates roundtrip flights on the following routes linking Thailand and Japan: Bangkok-Tokyo (Narita), Bangkok-Tokyo (Haneda), Bangkok-Nagoya, Bangkok-Osaka and Bangkok-Fukuoka.