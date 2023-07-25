SriLankan to increase flights to Changi

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2023: SriLankan Airlines has filed flight changes to its provisional northern winter 2023/24 season timetable effective from late October 2023 to the end of March 2024.

Preliminary data from advance timetables indicate the airline will reduce flights on the Colombo – Bangkok route from 11 to 10 weekly services using an A320. The airline flies to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

On the Colombo – Singapore Changi route, the airline will increase flights from seven to nine weekly using an A320.

The airline will increase flights from two to three weekly on the Colombo – Seoul Incheon route from 29 October using an A330-200/300 aircraft.

On the Colombo – Kuwait City route, the airline will deploy an A320, replacing an A330-200 for the daily service effective 29 October.