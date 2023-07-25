UA boosts flights to the Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, 26 July 2023: United will add more flights to the Asia-Pacific region flying direct to Manila from the continental US. and adding more nonstops to Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taipei effective this October.

The airline will become the first US airline to fly direct to Manila from the mainland US.

Photo credit: United.

In a press statement, the airline confirmed it will fly to 15 different international destinations across the Pacific this winter. Excluding mainland China, United’s transpacific network will be 50% larger than all other US airlines combined.

Earlier this year, the airline made the largest South Pacific network expansion adding 40% more flights between the US and Australia/New Zealand.

United is flying its largest-ever schedule across the Atlantic this summer, 32% larger than the airline’s 2019 schedule and 10% larger than the next largest US carrier.

Beginning on 29 October, United will fly between San Francisco and Manila. The airline is already the only US carrier to serve Manila from Guam and Palau. It will soon be the only one to offer nonstop service to the Philippines using Boeing 777-300 aircraft. Starting on 28 October, United will launch a new service between Los Angeles and Hong Kong, building on its existing services from San Francisco.

In Tokyo, United will resume nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Narita, adding to its existing service between Los Angeles and Tokyo-Haneda. The airline will also increase flights to Taipei with a second daily year-round service from San Francisco, providing customers with new time options to fly between the two cities.

Tickets are now available for sale on United.com and the United app.

Los Angeles – Hong Kong

United is the only US airline to fly nonstop to Hong Kong, and starting 28 October, the carrier will increase service to offer a direct daily flight from Los Angeles. The flight will operate daily on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. In total, this winter, United will have three daily flights to Hong Kong from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Los Angeles – Tokyo/Narita

On 28 October, United will resume daily direct service between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Narita on a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner. With its existing service between Los Angeles and Tokyo/Haneda, United will now connect Los Angeles to both of Tokyo’s international airports.

More flights to Taipei

United will also increase flights to Taipei, beginning 29 October. United is already the only US airline to fly nonstop from the US to Taipei with its daily service from San Francisco. It will serve the destination twice daily using a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.