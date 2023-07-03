Melbourne breaks record for hosted events

SINGAPORE, 4 July 2023: From medical conferences to trade expos and international conventions, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) celebrated the biggest month in its history, welcoming over 89,000 visitors through the doors and topping pre-Covid levels during May.

MCEC, in a report released on Monday, said it had hosted over 76 events during May, including manufacturing, hospitality, health, business, industry and consumer events.

Events hosted at MCEC have a ripple effect across Victoria, with MCEC employing close to 1,000 people and supporting over 1,700 suppliers and businesses in the operation and delivery of these events. MCEC works with over 600 food and beverage vendors to source products sustainably in Victoria.

May’s line-up of events started with Spineweek, which brought together 1,500 clinicians and scientists worldwide to foster scientific collaboration.

FoodService Australia, the leading hospitality and food trade event, was held at MCEC over three days. Over 8,000 industry professionals gathered to discover new ideas, products and suppliers, attend conferences and compete in the Chef of the Year competition.

Australian Manufacturing Week brought together nearly 16,000 attendees from 29 countries and showcased innovations, technologies and equipment in the advanced manufacturing sector.

The Good Food & Wine Show attracted over 26,000 attendees across the State to MCEC to watch their favourite celebrity chefs cook, participate in masterclasses and sample Australian produce and wines.

At the end of May, MCEC hosted the Rotary International Convention, which attracted over 14,000 international delegates to Melbourne and delivered over USD91 million to the local economy. This major event took over the entire MCEC and Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne and Olympic Parks, with activations throughout the city. The event bid was led by Melbourne Convention Bureau, with the support of the Victorian Government and Tourism Australia.

These events directly contribute to the local economy, leaving a lasting legacy on the community and solidifying Melbourne’s reputation as a global knowledge and cultural hub. The diversity of events held at MCEC throughout the year showcases the city’s vibrant and inclusive culture, attracting visitors from all over the world. MCEC’s state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to sustainability make it a top choice for event organisers looking to impact both their attendees and the environment positively.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos commented: “Business events keep our hotels full, our restaurants buzzing, and our economy strong – no one does events quite like Victoria.”

“MCEC is a key event destination, and I congratulate the entire team for playing a role in attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to our state, supporting local businesses and jobs.”