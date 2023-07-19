ClubRock Perlis soft opens with roadshows

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 July 2023: MyEco Discovery (a member of MyUS Group) soft launched ClubRock Perlis, the first-ever rock climbing base camp and eco-adventure hub in the Malaysian state this week.

Perlis chief minister YAB Tuan Mohd Shukri Bin Ramli, launched the event at KL Eco City, kick-starting ClubRock’s roadshows in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, and Perlis, leading up to its public opening in January 2024 to welcome Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025.

ClubRock Perlis is set to revolutionise tourism in Perlis, offering an unmatched experience for rock climbing enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. (Centre) Menteri Besar of Perlis, YAB Tuan Mohd Shukri bin RamIi launching the event with Executive Chairman and Group CEO of MyUS Group of Companies, Dato’ Nellsen Young and YAM Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah.

Situated in Gua Kelam, ClubRock Perlis spans over 23,000sq ft. It features 35 rooms and five premium camps, each accommodating up to four people. Accommodating up to 160 guests, ClubRock Perlis Malaysia’s first rock climbing base camp and eco-adventure hub will help to redefine the state’s tourism.

Perlis is the perfect setting for rock climbing, boasting limestone cliffs, large caves and fresh routes. The state’s mountainous national park in the west offers challenging climbing opportunities, while the flat regions showcase breathtaking limestone monoliths.

“We are thrilled to introduce ClubRock Perlis, Malaysia’s first rock climbing base camp and eco-adventure hub in Perlis,” said MyUS Group executive chairman CEO Dato Nellsen Young.

“Perlis’ natural beauty is exceptional and a treasure trove for outdoor enthusiasts, and ClubRock Perlis aims to put the state on the map of world rock climbing. Our mission is to create a space for education, development, community growth, and exploration. We invite visitors to immerse themselves in Perlis’ natural wonders while enjoying modern amenities and thrilling adventure activities.”

During the soft launch, ClubRock Perlis introduced its exclusive Adventure Package, a three-day, two-night stay for four persons, including breakfast.

Guests can participate in activities such as Gua Kelam Caving, rock climbing sessions, and nature walks. The package includes a special dinner at a popular grilled fish restaurant, return transfers from the train or bus station for four persons, and redeemable vouchers worth over MYR3,000 for discounts on activities and attractions in Perlis.

To celebrate its launch, ClubRock Perlis offers a promotional code, “ClubRock100”, that allows guests to purchase the package for MYR399, saving MYR100. The package can accommodate four people and is redeemable on the ClubRock Perlis website, www.clubrock.com.my, throughout the roadshow.

“ClubRock Perlis is set to revolutionise tourism in Perlis, offering an unmatched experience for rock climbing enthusiasts and nature lovers alike,” concluded Dato Nellsen.

For more information, visit www.clubrock.com.my and follow weareClubRock on Facebook and Instagram for updates on the nationwide roadshow and MATTA Fair participation.