BANGKOK, 20 July 2023: Thai Airways International will introduce five weekly flights starting 2 August from Bangkok to Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, Japan’s most northern island.

The service operating as a daily flight paused on 30 April 2023 and will resume with five weekly flights from 2 August to 29 October 2023, using a Boeing 787-9 with a two-class cabin configuration; business and economy. Flight time between the two cities is seven hours and 50 minutes.

Flight TG670 will depart Bangkok at 2345 and arrive in Sapporo at 0830 the following morning. Flights depart on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Flight TG671 will depart Sapporo at 1000 and arrive in Bangkok at 1500

Flights depart on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Sapporo, the capital of the mountainous northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, is famous for its beer, skiing and annual Sapporo Snow Festival featuring enormous ice sculptures. The Sapporo Beer Museum traces the city’s brewing history and has tastings and a beer garden. Ski hills and jumps from the 1972 Winter Olympics are scattered within the city limits, and Niseko, a renowned ski resort, is located near the city.” (Wikipedia)

A popular op sightseeing spot for photographers is Hokkaido’s Otaru Canal which runs through the city centre. It is also famous for its museums, shopping malls, and seafood dishes.

THAI AirAsia X plans to start a flight between Bangkok and Sapporo on 29 October 2023.