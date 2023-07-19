Qantas brings forward Singapore flight rise

SINGAPORE, 20 July 2023: Qantas has brought forward the planned increase in Singapore flights from March 2024 to November 2023 in response to strong demand, the airline reports this week.

In a press statement issued by the airline’s Singapore office, the airline confirmed flight increases on its Singapore-Melbourne and Singapore -Sydney roundtrip services.

“From November 2023, Singapore-Melbourne will increase from 10 to 14 return flights per week, offering customers double daily services to Melbourne and adding more than 2,700 seats weekly.

At the same time, Singapore-Sydney will increase from 14 to 15 return flights per week.”

The airline is also adding more flights from Asia to Australia later this year as it restores capacity in line with strong travel demand and the broader recovery of the aviation industry.

Other changes planned from late October 2023:

• A Shanghai-Sydney service will resume for the first time in more than three years with daily A330 flights.

• Hong Kong-Melbourne will increase from four per week to daily.

• Flights from Japan to Australia will double, increasing from 14 to 28 per week, offering the choice of four daily flights from Tokyo from late November.

• Delhi-Melbourne will increase from three to six per week over the peak Australian summer season.