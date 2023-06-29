Tips on staying safe when on holiday

SINGAPORE, 30 June 2023: UK home security experts ADT offer advice on how to keep yourself and your valuables safe when travelling.

ADT UK&I general manager Michele Bennett says: “Holidays are a time when people should be able to relax and unwind, but unfortunately, that is not always the case. Stolen money, passports and luggage can cause huge stress when travelling. Here is our advice on keeping your valuables safe when you are away so as not to ruin your holiday.”

Photo credit: ADT. Tips from the experts on staying safe while on the go.

How to stay safe in a hotel

Never say your room number out loud

When checking into your hotel, ask the receptionist to write down your room number instead of telling you out loud. This stops nearby guests from knowing which room they are staying in. It is also a good idea to check your surroundings when entering and leaving your room to ensure that no one knows which room you are staying in.

Lock your doors

Most hotels have a key locking system and a bolt lock on the door. We recommend locking the door using the key and bolt system for complete security. This stops any ‘master copy’ keys from being able to open your hotel room door.

Do not leave service signs on the door

While leaving a service sign on your hotel room door may be helpful, leaving a ‘please clean’ note can notify potential thieves that your room is empty. It is recommended that you notify hotel reception staff that you would like your room cleaned and, if you feel it necessary, for additional security, stay in your hotel room whilst it is being cleaned.

Keep cash, passports and IDs on you at all time

It is recommended to wear a small, secure bag to carry valuable items such as passports and IDs so that you are aware of their whereabouts at all times. We do not recommend carrying large sums of cash around, so taking your bank card and withdrawing small amounts can be much safer. Use your mobile to pay bills. If you are in a country which uses another currency, investing in a travel card can save you money as you may not be charged overseas rates, and the exchange rates are often better.

Invest in a portable safe

Take a small, portable safe on holiday if you cannot carry your valuables. Most hotels offer a safe in the room. Safes often have an overriding code or a ‘back entrance’, which means hotel staff can access the contents easily. Having your own safe removes that risk.

Lock your suitcases

Investing in a strong suitcase lock can save you stress from the moment you enter the airport. It discourages baggage handlers and means you can use your suitcase as secure storage during your holiday. You can lock larger items in the suitcase and take the key to ensure hotel staff cannot enter your luggage.

Invest in smart tags

A smart tag is a small GPS-enabled device, perfect for putting in your suitcase. In the event your suitcase goes missing, you will be able to track its whereabouts from your smartphone. This can be especially helpful if your luggage hasn’t reached your destination, avoiding long waiting periods at the airport.