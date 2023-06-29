BANGKOK, 30 June 2023: Thai AirAsia will resume flights from Bangkok to Colombo starting 9 July 2023.

Initially, the airline will operate four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, possibly going daily during the peak holiday season in December.

The service resumes to the capital of Sri Lanka after more than a three-year pause caused by Covid travel lockdowns.

Flight FD140 will depart Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport at 1945 and arrive in Colombo at 2200. The return flight FD141 will depart Colombo at 2300 and arrive in Bangkok (DMK) at 0405 the following morning.

Bookings are open on the AirAsia website for flights in early July, with the lead-in roundtrip fare pegged at USD224.