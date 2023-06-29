LANGKAWI Malaysia, 30 June 2023: Langkawi Development Board (LADA) led a sales team from the island’s travel and hospitality sectors to attend the MATTA Fair Kedah from 23 to 25 June.

Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd, Jupeter Holidays Sdn Bhd and Anytimes Holidays Sdn Bhd joined the LADA’s Team Langkawi promotion at the

Photo credit: LADA. MATTA Fair Kedah opening day.

MATTA Fair Kedah held at Central Square Sungai Petani.

It was the first time that the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents organised a fair in Kedah. Kedah Tourism Exco YB Tuan Mohd Firdaus bin Ahmad officiated at the opening ceremony.

LADA noted that the primary purpose for joining the fair was to attract domestic tourists to visit Langkawi through special holiday packages and present Langkawi as the top leisure travel destination in northern Malaysia.

Throughout the three-day fair, the Langkawi booth recorded sales estimated at MYR32,059.50. The fair involved 35 exhibitors from government, hospitality, and travel agencies.

Photo credit: LADA. Langkawi reaches out to families in its latest domestic travel promotions.

