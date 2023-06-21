Cooking class on a farm tops Asia ranking

SINGAPORE, 22 June 2023: Tripadvisor announced Wednesday its 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best “Things to Do” Awards that identified ‘Smile Organic Farm Cooking School’ in Chiang Mai, Thailand, as the top-ranked activity in Asia and second in the world.

Tripadvisor claims its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do is a “definitive list of extraordinary experiences for travellers looking for the best activities and excursions.”

Asia’s travel experience comprised five entries in the Top 10 Best Experiences in the World list. The top in Asia and second in the world list is Thai Cooking Course – Chiang Mai, Thailand. The top experience in Singapore is the Lion City Bike Tour of Singapore.

The awards are based on review data from 1 May 2022 to 30 April 30 2023.

According to Tripadvisor’s most recent Seasonal Travel Index, almost a third (28%) of travellers are motivated by the opportunity to experience something new, and just under half (44%) want to make memories with family and friends on vacation.

Unmissable Experiences

According to Tripadvisor reviewers, the world’s best experiences for 2023 is an eclectic mix. From sampling Iceland’s culinary delights on a Reykjavik food walk to a guided tour of Korea’s Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), which separates South Korea from North, many new experiences await travellers this summer.

According to Tripadvisor reviewers, Vietnam is the place that left the biggest impression on travellers, with three different tours in three different cities making it to the Top 10 list in Asia.