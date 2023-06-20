2023 Halal in Travel Award winners

SINGAPORE, 21 June 2023: This year’s Halal In Travel Awards, announced during the recent Third Halal In Travel Global Summit, recognised 16 awardees across three categories.

Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index Awards recognise destinations for their unwavering commitment to creating a Muslim-friendly environment.

● Top Muslim-friendly Destination of The Year: Joint Winners Indonesia & Malaysia

● Top Muslim-friendly Destination of The Year (Non-OIC1): Singapore

● Muslim Women-friendly Destination of the Year: Malaysia

● Emerging Muslim-friendly Destination of The Year (Non-OIC1): The Philippines

● Most Accessible Destination of The Year by Air: Türkiye

● Sustainable Destination of The Year: Japan

● Stakeholder Awareness Campaign of The Year: Indonesia

1 Non-OIC: Countries outside of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Muslim-friendly Service Provider Awards celebrates establishments that have exceeded expectations in curating services catering to the needs and wants of Muslim travellers.

● Muslim-friendly Hotel Chain of The Year: Shaza Hotels, United Arab Emirates.

● Muslim-friendly Hotel of The Year: Wome Deluxe, Antalya, Türkiye.

● Muslim-friendly Cruise Line of The Year: Resorts World Cruises – Genting Dream Cruise Ship, Singapore.

● Muslim-friendly Tour Operator of The Year: Holiday Bosnia.

● Muslim-friendly Game Reserve and National Park of The Year: Aquila Private Game Reserve and Spa, Cape Town, South Africa.

● Halal Travel Tour Guide of The Year: Abdul Maalik Tailor, London, United Kingdom

HalalTrip Travellers Choice Awards inspire and captivate those seeking halal-friendly travel experiences.

● Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of The Year (Non-OIC): Taipei City, Taiwan

● Islamic Heritage City Destination of The Year: Khiva, Uzbekistan

● Halal Travel Marketing Campaign of The Year: Málaga, Spain

“We would like to congratulate all the winners for their exceptional commitment and invite the global travel industry to continue working towards creating more inclusive and welcoming experiences for Muslim travellers,” said CrescentRating and Halaltrip, CEO Fazal Bahardeen.

The awards were presented during the Halal In Travel Global Summit 2023, a pioneering event dedicated to driving growth, innovation, and inclusivity in the global travel and tourism industry.

About CrescentRating

CrescentRating is the leading authority on Halal travel and tourism. The company uses insights, industry intelligence, lifestyle, behaviour and research on the needs of the Muslim traveller to deliver authoritative guidance on all aspects of Halal travel to organisations worldwide.