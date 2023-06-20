SINGAPORE, 21 June 2023: OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has won two TravelAge West 2023 WAVE Awards in the categories of Best Hotel Brand, Hawaii and Best Hotel Brand for Families, Hawaii, at the recent TravelAge West WAVE (Western Advisors’ Votes of Excellence) Awards in Marina del Rey, California.

OUTRIGGER was selected by more than 6,500 travel professionals throughout the US. They voted on the best of the best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of travel advisors and online research. This is the 5th time OUTRIGGER has been awarded the honour as Hawaii’s Best Hotel Brand and the 4th time for Hawaii’s Best Hotel Brand for Families.

OUTRIGGER’s Rob Taylor (Global Account Manager), Geri Harvey-Gundlach (Global Account Manager), Angela Murphy (Vice President Sales – The Americas and Bob Froio (Senior Director of Global Account Manager Team).

“OUTRIGGER is celebrating 75 years as a Hawaii-born hospitality company this year, and a continued vote of confidence from our valued travel agent partners is a true validation of the exceptional care we take in servicing them,” said OUTRIGGER Hospitality executive vice president and group chief commercial officer Sean Dee. “I am incredibly proud of our team and look forward to further strengthening these partnerships as we solidify our standing as the premier beach resort company in the world.”

The TravelAge West WAVE Awards ceremony took place on 8 June.