Dnata Travel Group returns to the ATM

DUBAI, UAE, 3 May 2023: Dnata Travel Group, a travel services provider based in Dubai, returned to the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week with a stand designed to showcase the full spectrum of the far-reaching UAE travel industry in 2023.

Located in the Middle East pavilion, the dnata Travel Group’s stand has an increased capacity to welcome representatives from across global markets as its brands focus on plans to bring Dubai-based travel services closer to the world.

Dnata Travel Group brands with an enhanced presence on its stand for 2023 included Arabian Adventures, a destination management company and safari operator. Its team showcased a state-of-the-art dune buggy as part of a brand refresh. The Group’s DMC operation is looking to expand across the Middle East in 2023 as tourism to regional destinations grows, and the UAE continues to prove a top-choice location for multi-centre travel bookings to take in highlights of the region and beyond.

Dnata Travel Group CEO John Bevan commented: “Across the dnata Travel Group, the number one travel destination of choice throughout our 60-plus year history up till today, continues to be the UAE. We are proud to have supported the growth of travel to and from this part of the world. Our strategy for our local brands is to expand across the Middle East and the world, and we are delighted to welcome the global travel industry to our stand at the Arabian Travel Market 2023.”

Yalago, one of the world’s fastest-growing global leisure wholesale specialists, is expanding its teams and global accommodation inventory. Priohub, the digital B2B attractions marketplace, and Gold Medal, the largest travel consolidator in the Middle East, aim to connect with local and international customers and suppliers as part of growth plans for 2023.

Marhaba, part of dnata’s airport operations division, represents its award-winning global lounge experience at the event, alongside DUBZ powered by dnata, showcasing its increasingly popular Dubai-based home check-in, baggage delivery and other services ensuring a smoother airport experience.

Dnata Travel Management head of digital solutions Jason Hooper joined a panel organised on 3 May by Sabre under the theme ‘The Main Trends Impacting Travel in 2023 and Beyond’.

Dnata Travel, head of retail and leisure UAE Meerah Ketait, joined a panel on ‘The Success of Tourism for the UAE: 30 Years On’ on 3 May.

Meet the dnata Travel Group team at Arabian Travel Market at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 1 to 4 May 2023, at stand ME3350, next to the Emirates Airline stand.