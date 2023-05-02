DUBAI, 3 May 2023: Emirates, the Official Airline of the 2023 Arabian Travel Market (ATM), now in its 30th edition, receives royals to its ATM stand.

Emirates executives welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE to its stand, during the region’s largest travel and tourism trade event.

Earlier 1 May, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, visited the Emirates stand.

Their Highnesses were officially welcomed by Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim, who gave a tour of the airline’s highly popular Emirates premium economy seats.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3, stand ME3310 at ATM.

(Source: Emirates)