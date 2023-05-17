Delhi hosts RARE Showcase 2023

DELHI, 18 May 17, 2023: RARE India will host the sixth edition of its annual signature event, ‘The RARE Showcase’ at The Imperial New Delhi from 9 to 10 June 2023.

Established in 2003, RARE India partners with owner-run hotels, retreats, lodges and camps in the Indian subcontinent, many off the usual tourist circuits.

Ramathra Fort Rajasthan – four-star property and a RARE member.

It numbers 35 stand-alone hotel brands from India, Nepal and Bhutan that will attend the RARE Showcase 2023 to network with travel designers and tour operators from over 100 inbound and domestic travel companies in India.

RARE India’s founder Shoba Mohan said: “We renew our focus towards small owner-led brands vetted for authenticity and experience, from unknown wilderness to forgotten heritage conserved as combined efforts of pioneers who turned to travel and hospitality to celebrate the destination.