Vietnam: Cheapest spot for a cocktail

SINGAPORE, 18 May 2023: Following World Cocktail Day on 13 May, long-haul holiday specialists Travelbag names Vietnam the cheapest country to enjoy a cocktail, costing an average of just £5.20.

Travelbag analysed the average cost of a cocktail in the 30 most-visited countries worldwide, revealing that Vietnam was the cheapest holiday destination for cocktail lovers. The average cocktail cost was just £5.20, nearly £4 cheaper than the UK’s £9 average.

Poland ranked as the second cheapest, with an average cost of £5.32 per cocktail, followed by Japan (£5.91), Thailand (£6) and the Czech Republic (£6).

Rank Country Avg. cost of a cocktail (£) 1 Vietnam £5.20 2 Poland £5.32 3 Japan £5.91 4 Thailand £6.00 Czech Republic £6.00 5 Italy £7.00 Mexico £7.00 Croatia £7.00 Hungary £7.00

Travel Bag analysed the monthly Google searches for over 100 cocktails in each country to reveal the most popular cocktails globally. The research uncovers the winners in the UK, as well as the popular holiday destinations where travellers can enjoy a cocktail (or two) for the lowest price.

Piña Coladas are the most popular cocktail globally, ranking number one in almost a third of countries.

If you like Piña Coladas, you’re not alone. According to monthly search volume, this rum-based drink has been crowned the world’s most popular cocktail, ranking number one in 61 out of 195 countries.

Countries where the Piña Colada reigns supreme include Algeria, Egypt, Fiji, India, Jamaica, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Norway, Pakistan, and Thailand. So whether you sip it from a coconut while relaxing on a Caribbean beach or savour it after a long day of sightseeing in a new city, the iconic coconut-and-pineapple blend is a winner no matter where you are on holiday.

The Aperol Spritz is the world’s second most popular cocktail, coming first in 32 countries. Other favourites across the globe include the Mimosa (29), Martini (24), Negroni (17) and Paloma (17).

Rank Cocktail Number of countries where it’s the favourite 1 Piña Colada 61 2 Aperol Spritz 32 3 Mimosa 29 4 Martini 24 5 Negroni 17 6 Paloma 17 7 Porn Star Martini 4 8 Amaretto Sour 3 9 Old Fashioned 2 10 Kir 2

