Marathon sets the pace for Phuket’s tourism

BANGKOK, 11 April 2023: The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is set to welcome over 8,000 runners from more than 40 countries to the tropical island of Phuket to compete in Southeast Asia’s favourite destination marathons.

Hosted at the Laguna Phuket from 10 to 11 June 2023 at Laguna Phuket, the award-winning Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is one of Phuket’s longest-running international sports events.

Internationally certified by IAAF AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) and a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon, the Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon is organised by GAA Events. It has set the benchmark for sporting events in Thailand for the last 17 years.

“Entries are looking strong, with thousands already confirmed from across Thailand and overseas. This year’s particularly encouraging is the return of interest from international participants. The pandemic limited international travel, and as Phuket sees a resurgence in international arrivals, we are also seeing growing interest amongst overseas runners and their families wanting to combine a run with a holiday in Phuket,” said GAA Events assistant race director Charlie Jung.

The famously scenic course takes runners past local villages, fruit plantations, and the beachfront Sirinat National Park. A twist to the popular two-day format sees the 2km kids run, 5km, and 10.5km take place on the morning of Saturday, 10 June, and the Half Marathon (21.0975km), Marathon Relay (42.195km) and Marathon (42.195km) on the morning of Sunday 11 June.

“With Thailand’s recovery well and truly underway, we’re delighted to welcome Thai and international visitors back to Laguna Phuket and are looking to showcase the island as a world-class tourism and sports destination,” said Laguna Phuket VP deputy managing director Paul Wilson.