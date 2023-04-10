AirAsia adds new route to Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR, 11 April 2023: AirAsia Malaysia (AK) is set to be the first airline connecting Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati, Indonesia starting 17 May 2023.

Offering the only international connectivity out of Kertajati, the airline will bring the Greater Bandung and Cirebon metropolitan areas and parts of the West Java and Central Java provinces closer to Kuala Lumpur, which will provide a welcome boost to both countries’ economic and tourism growth.

The twice-weekly flights will land and depart from Kertajati International Airport located in Majalengka Regency in West Java province, the second largest airport in Indonesia.

As AirAsia Malaysia’s 12th route in Indonesia, Kertajati strengthens the airline’s ongoing commitment to Indonesia as a core market and reinforces its mission to democratise air travel by connecting underserved cities in the region.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said: “We are thrilled to be the first airline connecting Kuala Lumpur to Kertajati commencing next month. This route will boost tourism and the respective regions’ economy and strengthen the ties between the two countries.

“Serving the underserved underpins our brand. As an airline group with extensive connectivity in Asean and the Asia Pacific, together with our affiliate, Indonesia AirAsia (QZ), we will continue to connect travellers directly to numerous unique and inadequately serviced cities in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as to the major destinations.

“Just as we pioneered connectivity into Bandung in 2004, we are excited to bring more people to West Java to experience this incredible region’s rich culture and natural wonders. We also look forward to flying more travellers to Kuala Lumpur, where we can connect them to the rest of Asean with our extensive network.”

In celebration of the new route launch, AirAsia offers all-in* fares from MYR149 one way until 16 April 2023 for the travel period 17 May to 23 October 2023 on AirAsia Super App or airasia.com.

From Kertajati, guests can discover the best of Majalengka, including the majestic Muara Jaya waterfall, breathtaking scenery at Terasering Panyaweuyan, the turquoise lake at Situ Cipanten, hillside tea garden at Cipasung Tea Plantation and more, or travel to the highland city of Bandung.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) currently flies to 11 routes in Indonesia from Kuala Lumpur to Banda Aceh, Jakarta, Bali (Denpasar), Medan, Padang, Pekanbaru, Makassar, Yogyakarta, and Balikpapan, as well as from Penang to Jakarta and Medan.

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Kertajati (KTJ)