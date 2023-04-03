BANGKOK, 4 April2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, solidifies its standing as a top hotelier, with five Centara properties receiving the 2023 Traveller Review Award from Booking.com.

Awarded annually to partner hotels and resorts, the Traveller Review Awards highlight properties for their exceptional hospitality, as evidenced by Booking.com review scores left by guests after their stay.

With warm hospitality and world-class service at the centre of every guest experience at Centara, Thailand’s leading hotel operator is proud to recognise its top-performing hotels and resorts for winning this year’s award, including Centara Grand at CentralWorld, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives, Centara Ao Nang Beach Resort & Spa Krabi, and Centara Reserve Samui which earned an impressive 9.5/10 rating.

“Winning this year’s Traveller Review Award is an honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our organisation and hotel and resort teams. Centara prides itself on delivering warm Thai hospitality, world-class service and unique experiences to business, leisure and family travellers alike. As the global travel and hospitality industry continues to rebound, we are especially grateful for our guests and their continued support and look forward to providing them with unforgettable stays at Centara – The Place to Be,” said Centara Hotels and Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

To win a Traveller Review Award, properties must have at least three reviews left by Booking.com travellers from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2022, with an average review score between 8 and 10. Scores are based on the average of all guest reviews published on the Booking.com website and app and were calculated on 1 December 2022.

For more information about Centara’s award-winning hotels and resorts, please visit Centara’s website at https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)