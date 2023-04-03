Ethiopian celebrates China anniversary

SINGAPORE, 4 April 2023: Ethiopian Airlines is celebrating the 50th year of the commencement of its service to China as it resumes flights following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Airline made its first flight to Shanghai on 21 February 1973 and operated there for a while before it shifted its flights to Beijing in November 1973, which is one of its very popular destinations in Asia.

Ethiopian Airlines is the first African carrier to fly to China and has been connecting the country with the whole of Africa for half a century now. China is now one of the biggest markets for Ethiopian Airlines, with more passenger services to four destinations, namely, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hong Kong.

Marking 50 years of service to China, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “Ethiopian was among the first to serve China and as China is one of the key destinations in Asia, we will maintain our commitment to serving the country, thereby providing access for the Chinese people to the big African market.”

Ethiopian Airlines is now reinstating passenger flights to Chinese cities following the lifting of restrictions by the Chinese government to get back to pre-Covid-19 levels soon by offering daily flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong in addition to 10 and four weekly flights to Guangzhou and Chengdu respectively. Ethiopian will operate 35 weekly passenger flights to China when the services are fully restored.