BANGKOK, 12 January 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is celebrating the first anniversary of Centara Reserve Samui, which introduced a new era of personalised, design-led hospitality to Thailand – and the world – when it opened in December 2021.

The inaugural edition of the new Centara Reserve luxury brand, Centara Reserve Samui, is nestled in a stunning seafront setting at the tranquil end of Chaweng Beach. Crafted for discerning travellers who crave meaningful escapes in exclusive settings, this flagship resort is characterised by bespoke experiences that tell the story of their destination.

The creation of the 184-room and pool-suite property was overseen by AvroKO, the acclaimed architecture and interior design studio which previously worked on projects such as 1 Hotel Central Park in New York, The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, and The Temple House in Chengdu. It settled on a concept that pulled inspiration from both the colonial aesthetic and the traditional craft of Thai wood carving whilst blending it with contemporary style and grace.

From the moment of arrival in the inviting light-filled lobby, which is crowned with a unique wooden sculpted chandelier, to the soothing suites and pool villas, which feature soft white tones, white-washed oak, antique bronze metalwork and carved wooden screens, every aspect of this elegant resort exudes originality and sophistication. Outdoors, strategically placed pavilions, and alfresco living areas help to frame views of the sparkling sea.

Surrounded by swaying palm trees, the saltwater swimming pool is a spectacular setting to cool off.

With five dramatic dining and social venues such as Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen, with its 1,750 pieces of bamboo décor that represent waves, ocean-inspired tableware, and Vitamin Sea, the island’s most talked-about Sunday Brunch, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga pavilion, children’s zone, the world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree, and spaces to stage glamorous events and one-of-a-kind weddings, Centara Reserve Samui has taken its place alongside Thailand’s finest hotels.

It is not only the design and facilities that set it apart from the crowd, however; it is the resort’s ability to inspire travellers through storytelling. At Centara Reserve Samui – and all future Centara Reserve properties worldwide – guests will be able to write new chapters in their life story that reflect the heart and soul of their destination through original activities, authentic encounters and memorable moments.

Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen is adorned with hanging bamboo to represent the ocean waves.

The success of Centara Reserve Samui is reflected by the honours and accolades it has received in its first 12 months of operations. This flagship hotel was named the “Best New Luxury Resort” in the Luxury Lifestyle Awards and was a finalist in the “Best Luxury Guest Rooms” category in the Gold Key Awards.

“The opening of Centara Reserve Samui in December 2021 marked an important milestone for our company. We have hosted many wonderful visitors in the last 12 months, and their feedback has been excellent. In fact, our internal data shows that guest satisfaction has been continuously positive and reached its highest score in recent months. December marks the start of Thailand’s first full high season without any travel restrictions, so we look forward to welcoming many more experience-seeking travellers to Koh Samui in the coming weeks and months,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)