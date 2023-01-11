OAG: Top scores in Punctuality League

SINGAPORE, 12 January 2023: OAG, a data platform for the global travel industry, has revealed the most punctual airlines and airports in the world as part of its Punctuality League 2023.

Among the Top 20 Mega Airlines in the world, Japan takes the top spot, with All Nippon Airways ranked first with an on-time performance (OTP) of 88.79%, followed by Japan Airlines in second place (OTP 88.07%). LATAM Airlines ranked third (OTP 85.03%), and Azul Airlines ranked fourth (OTP 84.87%).

Thai AirAsia ranked second in LCC category.

Five European carriers ranked among the Top 20 Mega Airlines. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines ranked the highest in 11th place (OTP 73.06%).

Among the Top 20 Low-Cost Carriers in the world, Germany’s Eurowings ranked first (OTP 95.26%), followed by Thai AirAsia ranked second (OTP 92.33%) and Jeju Air third (OTP 91.84%).

Among the Top 20 Mega Airports in the world, Tokyo Haneda took the first spot with an OTP of 88.06%.

Download the full report and criteria details from OAG’s Punctuality League 2023.

(Source: Businesswire)