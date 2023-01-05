BANGKOK, 6 January 2022: Looking forward to the opening of its first-ever hotel in Japan, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is offering an exclusive introductory rate for its debut property – Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

Opening in July 2023, the 515-key hotel is an architectural masterpiece soaring 33 floors above downtown Osaka mere steps from Namba, the city’s vibrant shopping and entertainment district. Poised to become a sought-after destination for leisure and business travellers alike, Centara Grand Osaka is a breathtaking urban escape offering an eclectic selection of world-class bars and restaurants, including rooftop venues with spectacular skyline views.

An elegant selection of rooms and suites caters to the needs of every guest, each featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and modern comforts to ensure a restful stay. In addition to the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, a fully-equipped fitness centre and co-working spaces, this hotel is also ideal for hosting social, corporate and MICE events with customisable meeting rooms, a Grand Ballroom and the exquisite rooftop Sky Event space.

To celebrate its opening, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is offering 25% off standard room rates, complimentary room upgrades, late check-out until 1400, dining privileges, branded giveaways and other exciting perks. This offer is valid until 30 June 2023 for stays from 1 July 2023 to 21 December 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)