Air India adds US-bound flights

NEW DELHI, 6 January 2022: Air India has inaugurated a nonstop service between Mumbai and San Francisco following the launch of a three-weekly service between Bengaluru and San Francisco last month.

Air India continues to develop Mumbai as a key hub for international and domestic traffic. It has confirmed it will shortly add a Mumbai-San Francisco route followed by Mumbai-New York City (JFK).

The airline is also expanding its routes from Mumbai to Frankfurt and Paris. Additional domestic flights originating from Mumbai will also be added.

Flights from Mumbai to San Francisco operate three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday using the newly inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. It takes Air India’s India-US frequency to 40 nonstop flights per week.

Air India also operates nonstop flights from Mumbai to Newark. Out of its Delhi hub, it serves New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.

AI 179 from Mumbai to San Francisco departs at 1430 (local time) and arrives in San Francisco at 1700 (local time) on the same day.

AI 180, the return flight from San Francisco, departs at 2100 (local time) and arrives in Mumbai at 0340 plus two days.