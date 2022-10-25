Radisson fast tracks rewards

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2022: Radisson Hotel Group launched its new Radisson Rewards loyalty programme on Tuesday, enabling guests to tap exclusive benefits faster, with VIP members advancing to the highest tier twice as fast as before.

Benefits can be accessed from day one and are available across the entire member journey from inspiration to booking. This includes in-stay privileges such as complimentary upgrades, F&B discounts and other experiences, as well as post-stay benefits such as the option to make a stay carbon-neutral.

Since the launch of Radisson Rewards, Radisson Hotel Group has delivered complimentary upgrades and exclusive experiences to its members. Now, the new loyalty programme has been simplified to become the most streamlined with just three tiers (Club, Premium, and VIP). It offers members the fastest route to elevate their status, earn and redeem more loyalty points, and unlock a host of VIP benefits. The new discount booster for future reservations will allow members to boost their discount by reducing the number of points they earn.

The currency model has been enhanced, with members now able to book any room type in any hotel making it easier to book an Award Night with the new dynamic redemption model, plus offering more ways to earn and redeem.

For professional bookers and planners, Radisson Rewards will also be fully integrated to allow them to earn and redeem points when they book for others and on personal travel.

Radisson Rewards members can now make their hotel stays carbon-neutral by redeeming just 325 points per day to offset their stay’s carbon footprint reliably and seamlessly. Radisson Rewards is one of the few loyalty programmes to offer this option in points and as an integral part of the stay, making green stays easy.