Ethiopian expands Swiss flights

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2022: Ethiopian Airlines will add Zürich to its expanding global network with thrice-weekly flights from Addis Ababa. The first flight to Zürich will take off on 31 October 2022, using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Zürich will be Ethiopian Airlines’ second destination in Switzerland after Geneva and its 19th gateway to Europe. Zürich is Switzerland’s financial and industrial centre and hosts the headquarters of various international organisations, including football’s governing body FIFA.

Commenting on the launch of the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said: “We are glad to open a new route connecting Zürich with over 130 destinations of Ethiopian Airlines via Africa’s political capital, Addis Ababa. The new flight will expand our presence in Switzerland and Europe and provide enhanced air connectivity between Switzerland and Ethiopia.”

Ethiopian Airlines flies to Geneva three times a week, increasing to four weekly flights by the end of this month. With the launch of services to Zürich, Ethiopian Airlines flights to Switzerland will increase to seven per week.