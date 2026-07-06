Explora Club celebrates its first year with discounts

SINGAPORE, 7 July 2026: Explora Journeys celebrates the first anniversary of its loyalty programme with privileges throughout July 2026.

Until 31 July 2026, Explora Club members can access 5% savings on a selection of future Journeys. For Explora Club Silver members and above, this is combined with the existing Explora Club Member Benefit, offering an additional 5% saving.

Photo credit: Explora Club. Cruise benefits for its first club anniversary.

This limited-time offer also features an accelerated referral structure — any member introducing a guest new to the brand during July unlocks 200 Future Journey Credits and double Explora Club points (1,000) for both parties upon travel completion.

Explora Club is also expanding its Status Match programme by introducing eligibility for guests of Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises, bringing the total number of participating brands to 13.

The celebration continues on board throughout July with exclusive Explora Club cocktail parties for members sailing during the month. Hosted by the ship’s leadership team and dedicated hosts, the events will feature chilled champagne, canapés, and a signature anniversary cocktail, as well as musical performances and a celebratory toast.

(Source: Explora Club)