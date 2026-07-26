Radisson expands Phuket footprint

BANGKOK, 27 July 2026: Radisson Resort Layan Phuket welcomes guests to experience Phuket’s Layan Beach and the protected landscapes of Sirinat National Park.

The 300-room resort opened this month adjacent to Layan Beach and offers access to many of the destination’s attractions, such as Laguna Phuket, Boat Avenue, Porto de Phuket, championship golf courses, and stylish beach clubs, all within a 15-minute drive. Phuket International Airport is approximately a 30-minute drive away.

Photo credit: Radisson Hotel Group.

Designed around wellbeing and relaxation, the resort offers a range of facilities for guests seeking restorative experiences.

The Malai Spa provides a peaceful space inspired by traditional Thai wellness, offering signature massages and aromatherapy treatments. Guests can also maintain their fitness routines in the fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre, complete with dedicated yoga facilities and modern cardio and strength-training equipment.

Visitors can uncover Phuket’s rich cultural heritage in Old Phuket Town, visit the historic Wat Phra Thong temple, experience authentic local life in Bang Rong Community or discover hidden coastal gems including Banana Beach and Leam Son Beach.

Fast facts

(Source: Radisson Hotel Group)