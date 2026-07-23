BANGKOK, Thailand, 24 July 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announced this week the launch of Centara Reserve Krabi, the second property under its award-winning luxury Reserve brand, scheduled to open in December 2026.

The opening represents the next chapter of the company’s long-term premium growth strategy, strengthening its position in the luxury hospitality sector while supporting Krabi’s emergence as one of Asia’s most desirable quiet luxury destinations.

Building on the success of Centara Reserve Samui, the new resort reflects the company’s continued investment in high-value travel experiences designed for today’s affluent global travellers. As demand for authentic, immersive luxury travel continues to grow, Centara sees significant long-term potential in Thailand’s luxury tourism sector, driven by longer average stays, higher average daily rates (ADR), and discerning travellers seeking meaningful, destination-led experiences.

“We believe Thailand has every ingredient to be recognised among the world’s leading luxury destinations, from its rich culture and exceptional hospitality to its breathtaking natural beauty and world-class service. The opportunity now is to create hospitality brands that are equally distinctive on the global stage. Through Centara Reserve, we are redefining modern Thai luxury by bringing together experience-led travel, cultural authenticity and a genuine sense of place. The launch of Centara Reserve Krabi marks another significant milestone in our long-term strategy to strengthen our premium portfolio while helping elevate Thailand’s position in global luxury hospitality,” said Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Reserved for truly iconic destinations, Centara Reserve is designed around meaningful cultural connections, personalised service and immersive local experiences. The brand responds to a growing shift in luxury travel, where affluent guests increasingly value authenticity and human connection over traditional definitions of luxury. According to the American Express Global Travel Trends Report, 59% of affluent travellers define luxury through meaningful human interactions rather than material indulgence.

The Reserve journey began with the opening of Centara Reserve Samui in December 2021, introducing a new interpretation of Thai luxury centred around storytelling, cultural immersion and personalised hospitality. Unlike many luxury brands, Reserve was designed not only for couples but also for families, offering multi-generational luxury experiences that remain rare within the premium hospitality market.

Since opening, Centara Reserve Samui has established itself as one of Thailand’s leading luxury resorts, setting a new benchmark for personalised, experience-led hospitality while validating Centara’s long-term vision for the Reserve brand. The resort earned 28 international awards, consistently maintaining a perfect five-out-of-five Tripadvisor rating and delivering strong commercial performance. In 2025, the resort recorded a 7.5% year-on-year increase in revenue, supported by continued ADR growth, demonstrating the commercial success of Centara’s luxury strategy.

An Investment in the Future of Thai Hospitality

The transformation of the former Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi into the world’s second Centara Reserve represents a significant investment in the future of Thailand’s luxury hospitality industry.

Located at the exclusive Pai Plong Bay, the fully reimagined resort has been carefully designed to meet evolving demand for experience-led luxury while capitalising on Krabi’s growing appeal among high-value international travellers. With increasing demand for premium leisure travel, longer average visitor stays and strong ADR potential, Krabi has emerged as one of Thailand’s most promising luxury destinations.

“Centara Reserve Samui is where the Reserve story began – a place where timeless island living and personalised service came together to redefine modern Thai luxury. Centara Reserve Krabi is where the story becomes even more immersive, shaped by dramatic landscapes, deeper cultural connections and an extraordinary sense of place,” said Neil Li, Corporate Director of Operations – Centara Reserve & The Centara Collection and General Manager of Centara Reserve Samui. “Every aspect of the resort has been thoughtfully developed to deliver a contemporary luxury experience that resonates with today’s affluent travellers while celebrating the warmth and authenticity that define Thai hospitality.”

Krabi: Thailand’s Emerging Quiet Luxury Destination

Home to some of Thailand’s most iconic seascapes, including Railay Bay and Maya Bay, Krabi is renowned for its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches and dramatic limestone cliffs. Combined with its rich Southern Thai heritage and a naturally slower pace of life, the destination offers a compelling alternative to more established resort markets.

Unlike its neighbour Phuket, Krabi has retained a more intimate atmosphere, making it increasingly attractive to travellers seeking privacy, authenticity and meaningful experiences. This positions the destination strongly within the global “quiet luxury” travel trend.

Centara Reserve Krabi

Set within a secluded beachfront cove accessible by boat, Centara Reserve Krabi will feature 120 elegantly designed rooms, suites and pool villas ranging from 75 to 388 square metres, alongside lagoon pools, Reserve Spa Cenvaree and three restaurants and three bars, including the renowned Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen.

Every stay will be thoughtfully curated through personalised welcome rituals, locally inspired experiences and bespoke itineraries led by dedicated Reserve Hosts, creating authentic connections between guests and the destination.

Looking ahead, Centara continues to explore opportunities to expand the Reserve brand into other iconic destinations across Thailand and internationally. While the first two Reserve properties are beachfront resorts, Centara also sees long-term potential to introduce the Reserve brand into gateway cities, including Bangkok, as well as selected destinations in Japan and Europe.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)