Boeing Forecast: Remarkable recovery

BANGKOK, 22 July 2026: Boeing has issued one of the most ambitious forecasts in aviation history. By 2045, the company expects a USD4.9 trillion global aviation services market, more than 43,600 new commercial aircraft entering service and demand for over 2.4 million new aviation professionals.

These are not simply impressive statistics. They represent one of the largest expansions ever projected for the global travel and tourism industry. For a sector that was fighting for survival only a few years ago, the scale of the anticipated recovery is remarkable.

According to Boeing’s latest Commercial Services Market Outlook, global passenger traffic is expected to double over the next two decades, while the world’s commercial fleet will grow by almost 80% to more than 50,000 aircraft. Around half of all new deliveries will replace ageing aircraft, with the remainder supporting future growth.

Yet the real story extends well beyond aircraft production. Every new aircraft requires pilots, cabin crew, engineers, maintenance facilities, spare parts, digital support systems and sophisticated logistics.

Boeing estimates the industry will need 674,000 new pilots, 728,000 maintenance technicians and more than one million cabin crew members by 2045.

Around two-thirds of these positions will simply replace retiring professionals, while the remaining third will support industry expansion. This highlights aviation’s greatest challenge.

The industry is not only growing; it must also replace decades of accumulated expertise while preparing a new generation for increasingly sophisticated aircraft and operating environments.

Technology will certainly help. Artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, digital aircraft monitoring and immersive training will all become increasingly important. However, no technology can replace sound judgement, professional experience and rigorous training. Aviation has always been, and will remain, a people business. That reality, I believe, is especially important for tourism.

Hotels, resorts and attractions may be the visible face of travel, but aviation remains its essential foundation. Every additional aircraft creates demand far beyond the airline itself, supporting airports, engineering companies, hospitality businesses, convention centres, tour operators and thousands of small enterprises throughout the tourism economy.

For Southeast Asia, the opportunities are substantial. Boeing forecasts the region will require approximately 258,000 additional aviation professionals over the next twenty years, reflecting its position among the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Thailand is well placed to benefit. Its strategic location, mature tourism industry and established aviation infrastructure provide strong foundations for future growth. However, success cannot be taken for granted. Airports require continued investment, engineering capabilities must expand, training institutions need greater capacity and regulatory systems must continue evolving alongside rapidly changing technology. Aircraft can be ordered. Skilled professionals cannot.

Thailand Seaplanes

Against this backdrop, renewed interest in commercial seaplane operations has generated considerable discussion. Siam Seaplane’s plans to introduce scheduled amphibious aircraft services are both imaginative and potentially valuable for Thailand’s premium tourism sector.

What it may look like (image generated by AI).

The concept offers attractive possibilities, particularly for connecting luxury coastal resorts and island destinations while creating distinctive visitor experiences. However, seaplanes should be viewed in perspective.

They represent a specialised niche rather than a transformational change to Thailand’s aviation landscape. Thailand already supports executive helicopters and private jet operations, and seaplanes are likely to occupy a similar premium market.

History also provides a useful reminder. Previous initiatives, including Yellow Bird, demonstrated both the appeal and the commercial challenges of operating seaplanes in Thailand. Beyond acquiring aircraft, operators require specialised water aerodromes, environmental approvals, marine traffic coordination, maintenance facilities, trained crews, insurance support and a clear regulatory framework.

Perhaps most importantly, sufficient passenger demand must exist to justify the significant investment.

The Maldives has demonstrated how successful seaplane tourism can become under the right geographic conditions. Thailand, however, already benefits from an extensive network of airports, highways and ferry services, reducing the number of routes where seaplanes offer a clear commercial advantage.

None of this diminishes the value of innovation. Premium tourism continues to evolve, and niche aviation services may well find profitable opportunities. The challenge will be matching ambition with commercial reality.

Aviation’s future

Ultimately, Boeing’s extraordinary forecast is about far more than aircraft. It is about people. It is about skills. And importantly, it is about the infrastructure that keeps global tourism moving.

Whether through major international airlines or innovative niche operators, the future of aviation will depend not simply on technological advances but on sustained investment in training, maintenance, safety and smart regulation.

For Thailand, the opportunity is considerable. If the country continues investing in its aviation workforce while encouraging carefully planned innovation, it can strengthen its position as one of Asia’s leading aviation and tourism hubs.

The skies ahead certainly look busy. Ensuring there are enough skilled people to keep those aircraft flying safely may prove the industry’s greatest achievement.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based media executive, travel writer and former hotel executive specialising in Asian tourism. A former Director of Skål International and Past President of Skål Asia, he has lived in Thailand since 1991 and has spent more than four decades working across the region’s hospitality and aviation industries.