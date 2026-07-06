Flydubai celebrates its first flight to Bangkok

DUBAI, UAE, 7 July 2026: Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has celebrated the launch of its daily operations to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok, marking its second destination in Thailand alongside Krabi.

The inaugural flight departed from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB) on 1 July, offering passengers more options to connect to one of Southeast Asia’s most popular destinations.

Photo credit: Flydubai. Water cannon welcome at Bangkok DMK airport.

The launch of operations to Bangkok not only complements the carrier’s direct service to Krabi but also marks another milestone in flydubai’s network expansion, as the airline continues to respond to strong demand for travel between the UAE and Thailand. Due to its proximity to downtown Bangkok, Don Mueang International Airport offers passengers travelling from Dubai convenient access to the city’s vibrant attractions. ​

Flydubai Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith said: “Thailand remains a key destination for both leisure and business travel and our direct service to Don Mueang International Airport, which offers convenient access to central Bangkok, introduces a new gateway to the Thai capital that our customers will benefit from, supporting the growth of trade and tourism flows while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub.”

Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, who attended the welcome reception, said: “The Middle East, particularly the UAE, is one of Thailand’s most important long-haul markets, bringing high-quality, high-spending travellers, with 188,447 visitors arriving from the region between 1 January and 21 June 2026 alone. Starting with one daily flight and operated with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, this route will add much-needed capacity to Thailand this summer, building momentum through to our year-end peak season and reinforcing Thailand’s position as a leading destination for Middle Eastern travellers.

Bangkok marks the latest addition to flydubai’s growing network, following the recent launch of flights to Benghazi in Libya and the planned flights to Pokhara in Nepal scheduled from September, reflecting the airline’s commitment to opening up underserved markets.

Flight details

The Bangkok service is offered as part of the flydubai and Emirates codeshare partnership, enabling passengers to benefit from seamless connections through Dubai on a single ticket, with checked baggage through to their final destination and access to an extensive combined network.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), with return business class fares from DXB to DMK starting at AED11,100 and economy class Lite fares starting at AED3,000.

Return business class fares from DMK to DXB start from THB83,900, and economy class fares start from THB22,100.

(Source: Flydubai)