Luxury camp holiday in Nan

BANGKOK, 26 June 2026: In northern Thailand, the luxury tented camp Visama Explorer Nan has launched a summer promotion for weekends in July and August.

“Two Nights for the Price of One” has been created for nature-loving guests who enjoy refined tented luxury amid the beauty of Nan, a destination influenced by Lanna and Thai Lue hill tribe cultures.

Visama Explorer Nan: a comfortable base camp for exploring the natural and cultural attractions of the province this summer.

The offer allows couples, families with one or two children under 10, and solo travellers to stay two consecutive nights, paying for just one.

The stay includes daily breakfast and a set dinner for guests, a free in-room minibar (including soft drinks, snacks, and local beers), and archery and mountain bike use.

Guests can choose direct or sightseeing transfers to the camp from Nan airport. The sightseeing options on the transfers include stops at Wat Phumin (with famous Lanna murals), an art gallery, cotton-weaving and silver-making workshops, a 1715-metre mountain viewpoint, and stops for local cocoa and kanom jeen noodles served with various curries.

While at the resort, there are extra activities such as campfire evenings, temple blessings, forest treks at dawn, and cycling in a private valley.

The “Two Nights for the Price of One” promotion at Visama Explorer Nan is valid for stays through 15 August 2026 and is for Thai residents.

About Visama Explorer Nan

Visama Explorer Nan is an eco-luxury tented camp nestled in northern Thailand’s Nan province, just 30 minutes north of Bo Kluea district, around two hours from Nan airport. The property offers eight spacious, air-conditioned safari-style tented suites that blend comfort with mindful design. Visama works closely with local partners to protect forests, rivers, and wildlife.