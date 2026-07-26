India survey points to affordable pricing

MAHARASTRA, 27 July 2026: Ticket affordability is the leading factor for 60% of regional airline flyers when making travel decisions to fly, according to research by Sanjay Ghodawat Group’s Star Air.

The survey conducted by India’s largest regional airline explored “what Indian travellers want most from regional airlines,” interviewed regional air passengers across major metros and regional hubs, including Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Delhi, and NCR.

Photo credit: Star Air.

Among those surveyed, 37% identified as first-time or infrequent flyers, reflecting aviation’s widening reach into tier-2 and tier-3 cities. For these travellers, the leap into air travel often comes with apprehensions about navigating airports, security protocols, and the boarding process. In fact, 31% cited difficulty navigating airports as their top concern, followed by 26% who worried about security procedures, and 21% who felt uneasy about boarding. Yet, for the vast majority, these worries were eased by the warm and attentive support of airline staff, a testament to the industry’s growing focus on hospitality and personal care.

Other important considerations included convenient flight timings (53%), proximity to airports (47%), airline reputation (43%), and recommendations from friends or family (38%). These insights demonstrate that while cost remains critical, the overall experience and trust in the brand also play a significant role in shaping travel choices.

The survey also found that 77% of all passengers rated the welcome and assistance provided by airline staff as “excellent” or “good.” However, travellers were candid about opportunities for improvement.

49% called for better on-time performance, 44% wanted enhanced cleanliness and comfort, and 38% hoped for even friendlier staff. Clear communication and efficient baggage handling were also highlighted as essential to a seamless journey.

Perhaps the most compelling takeaway is the overwhelming demand for greater regional connectivity. A remarkable 88% of respondents said it is “extremely” or “very important” that airlines connect smaller towns and cities to India’s major metros. This sentiment underscores the essential role regional airlines play as enablers of economic mobility, access to education, healthcare, and the strengthening of social and family ties.

Encouragingly, 73% of flyers said they would “definitely” or “probably” recommend regional airline travel to friends and family. When asked why they chose to fly over other forms of transportation, top responses included faster journey times (68%) and convenience (59%). And 82% of respondents said regional airlines deliver a sense of comfort and serve as a lifeline for small-town India.

Star Air CEO Captain Simran Singh Tiwana said: “This survey is a testament to the new era of regional aviation in India. Our mission goes beyond connecting cities; it’s about making air travel a source of comfort, opportunity, and pride for communities that were once off the aviation map. We are committed to delivering not only safe and reliable journeys but also memorable and welcoming experiences for every Indian flyer.”

As regional airlines continue to expand their footprint across the country, these findings provide a clear roadmap for the future, one that centres on comfort, connectivity, and the promise of a more inclusive and empowered India.

About Star Air

Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), commenced commercial operations in 2019 with a mission to “Connect Real India” by making air travel affordable and convenient for the Indian populace. Star Air operates a fleet of eight aircraft — Embraer E175s and is looking to expand the fleet to 25 aircraft over the next 36 months.

(Source: Star Air)