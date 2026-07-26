IATA names Saadia Zahidi as Director General

SINGAPORE, 27 July 2026: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has confirmed the appointment of Saadia Zahidi to the position of Director General effective from 1 November 2026.

Zahidi will be IATA’s ninth Director General and the first woman appointed to hold the position. She joins IATA from the World Economic Forum (WEF) where she is a Managing Director and Member of the Managing Board.

Photo credit: IATA. Saadia Zahidi.

Willie Walsh, IATA’s current Director General, will conclude his duties on 31 July 2026. The IATA Board of Directors has appointed Sandrine Le Borgne, IATA’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Corporate Services, as Interim Director General for the intervening period.

In a press statement released last week, the IATA Board said Zahidi’s outstanding experience at the World Economic Forum “will enhance and strengthen IATA as the voice of the world’s airlines.”

Global air transport is a trillion-dollar industry that has and continues to change the world for the better. Her appointment comes at a moment of significant change in the international environment. Technology and geopolitics, among others, will reshape the industry in the future, and she brings the right skills to effectively articulate what the industry needs to continue connecting people and economies safely, efficiently and sustainably.

“I am honoured to help advance IATA’s mission to represent, lead and serve the airline industry at this pivotal moment. Aviation is critical infrastructure for economic growth, trade, tourism, jobs, investment and opportunity. In a rapidly changing world, IATA’s role in bringing the industry together to collaborate through trusted standards, essential services and advocacy has never been more important.

I look forward to working closely with our member airlines, governments and the ecosystem of partners to build on IATA’s remarkable foundation, ensuring aviation continues to connect the world while embracing innovation, strengthening resilience and advancing sustainable growth. Together, we can expand the benefits of connectivity to more people and economies around the world. My top priority will be working with the IATA team and with the industry to build aviation’s future together,” said Zahidi.

(Source: IATA)