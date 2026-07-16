Holland America ships undergo transformation

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2026: Holland America Line confirms that the Zuiderdam is the next ship to join the Holland America Evolution programme, bringing signature Pinnacle Class experiences as part of the line’s largest fleet update in its 153-year history.

In addition to revealing the newest ship in this fleet enhancement, Holland America Line is also releasing renderings of the new Pinnacle and Bridgeview Suites for the first time — offering an inside glimpse into this new stateroom category, a highlight of the ship transformation.

Photo credit: Holland America.

Building on the momentum of Oosterdam, Zuiderdam is the second of six ships to undergo the programme upgrade.

The enhancements expand the ship’s accommodations with the addition of a reimagined Pinnacle Suite, two new Bridgeview Suites, 14 Vista Suites and 32 Solo Verandah staterooms, creating more options for guests while maintaining the spacious experience for which the ship is known.

Zuiderdam: New accommodations

Photo credit: Holland America.

Bridgeview Suites: Two suites located above the bridge, offering sweeping, forward-facing views through wraparound windows, a private balcony, and distinct living and sleeping spaces designed to maximise light and scenery.

Solo Verandahs: Purpose-built staterooms for solo travellers, each featuring a private balcony and thoughtfully designed living space tailored for one guest.

Vista Suites: A guest-favourite category from Pinnacle Class ships, Vista Suites bring spacious, light-filled accommodations with a sitting area, oversized windows and a private verandah to Zuiderdam.

Reimagined Pinnacle Suite: The most expansive accommodations on board, redesigned to offer an elevated residential-style experience with generous living space, refined finishes and panoramic ocean views.

Oosterdam debuts the upgrade

Oosterdam will be the first ship to debut its Evolution transformation, marking the opening chapter of the programme as Holland America Line begins rolling out enhancements across the fleet.

Bookings are now open for the ship’s first collection of voyages following its refurbishment, giving guests an early opportunity to experience its updated staterooms, enhanced spaces and expanded venues firsthand.

(Source: Holland America)