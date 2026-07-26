Sun PhuQuoc shines in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 27 July 2026: Sun PhuQuoc Airways celebrated the launch of its daily service between Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) and Phu Quoc International Airport (PQC) on Sunday.

It marks the only full-service flights on the route to Vietnam’s popular holiday island close to the border with Cambodia.

Photo credit: Sun PhuQuoc. Airbus A321neo.

An Airbus A321neo operates flights with 236 seats in an all-economy cabin. Flight time one hour and 40 minutes.

9G721 departs Phu Quoc at 1035 and arrives at Singapore Changi Airport at 1320 local time.

9G720 departs Singapore at 1420 local time and arrives in Phu Quoc at 1505.

The airline competes with Scoot and Viejet Airlines, both offering daily services between Singapore and Phu Quoc. The average round-trip fare on the route is USD310.

Across its network, the airline is developing its signature “Resort in the Sky” concept, which includes the Sun Executive Lounge and new-generation aircraft cabins, as well as the signature La Festa fragrance.

Privileges across Sun Group

The experience continues after passengers land in Phu Quoc. Travellers flying from Singapore to Phu Quoc with Sun PhuQuoc Airways will receive a complimentary Sun World Hon Thom Cable Car ticket, access to the WOW Pass priority lane, and discounts of up to 30% on accommodation, dining, spa, entertainment and leisure experiences across the Sun Group.

The Singapore–Phu Quoc service marks Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ fourth international route, following the launch of services to Taipei, Seoul and Hong Kong. It further strengthens the airline’s presence across Asia’s major aviation and tourism hubs while improving access to one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing island destinations.

The strategic partnership between Sun Group and Changi Airports International further supports the new route. Under this partnership, Phu Quoc International Airport is being developed as a “destination airport”, to create a more seamless passenger journey from the airport to the island’s tourism, hospitality and entertainment experiences.

Following the launch of its Singapore service, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will commence flights to Bangkok on 8 August 2026. The airline is also progressing plans to expand its international network to Malaysia, India, Japan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

To support its growing network, Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to expand its fleet to 32 aircraft in 2026 and introduce Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft from September 2026. These investments will provide the foundation for the airline to develop medium- and long-haul services, advance its “Rise to the World” strategy and contribute to positioning Phu Quoc as an emerging regional gateway for tourism and trade.

About Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is a full-service airline established to enhance connectivity to Phu Quoc and support the island’s development as a leading regional tourism destination. Backed by Sun Group’s integrated ecosystem across tourism, hospitality, entertainment and infrastructure, the airline offers passengers a seamless travel experience that combines quality onboard service with access to Phu Quoc’s world-class resort and lifestyle offerings.

(Source: Sun PhuQuoc Airways).