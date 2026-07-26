HKIA launches park and visit venture

HONG KONG, 27 July 2026: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has launched “Park & Visit”, a new service that enables eligible Greater Bay Area (GBA) visitors to drive to Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) and park the vehicles conveniently before visiting Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Port.

The launch of “Park & Visit” follows the expansion of the Southbound Travel Scheme to all nine Mainland GBA cities. The newly added Mainland cities are Shenzhen, Dongguan, Huizhou, Foshan and Zhaoqing, joining Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Zhuhai and Jiangmen.

Photo credit: HKIA. Park and visit Hong Kong

Applications for “Park & Visit” opened on 16 July for eligible vehicles from the nine Mainland GBA cities and Macao. Successful applicants may drive via the HZMB to the automated car park operated by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) in the restricted area on the Hong Kong Port Island.

The visitors may then leave their vehicles with the automated parking system, take a shuttle to the Passenger Clearance Building of the Hong Kong Port to complete immigration procedures, and continue their journeys across Hong Kong by public transport. On their return, visitors will retrieve their vehicles after completing departure clearance at the Hong Kong Port and drive back via the HZMB.

A welcome event was led by Mable Chan, Secretary for Transport and Logistics; Winnie Tse, Commissioner of Transport; and Steven Yiu, Executive Director, Airport Operations of AAHK, who greeted the first “Park & Visit” users from Guangzhou on 16 July.

Chan said: “We thank AAHK for its continued support for ‘Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles’. The launch of ‘Park & Fly’ at the end of last year marked the first step in this initiative, connecting two world-class infrastructure projects — the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and Hong Kong International Airport. Today’s launch of ‘Park & Visit’ marks another milestone. Eligible private car owners from Guangdong and Macao, who have booked and confirmed a parking space, can park their vehicles at the fully automated car park at the Hong Kong Port and enjoy an impromptu trip to Hong Kong. Today is also the first day of the expanded arrangements for visitors from more cities to drive into Hong Kong’s urban area, with the daily quota for pre-booked trips doubled to 200 vehicles. I encourage visitors to make use of the park-and-ride arrangement when travelling into the urban areas and explore the charms of Hong Kong’s districts through our world-class public transport system.”

Yiu said, “‘Park & Visit’ provides a convenient option for visitors to leave their vehicles at our fully automated car park at the Hong Kong Port and then visit different attractions on Lantau Island by public transport. We are working with business partners on Lantau and other supporting organisations to offer discounts and other privileges, with a view to attracting more visitors to Hong Kong and injecting added momentum into tourism.”

Meanwhile, HKIA’s “Park & Fly” service, launched in November last year, has also been extended to cover the entire GBA. Eligible passengers from the nine Mainland GBA cities can now drive via the HZMB to the automated car park and fly from HKIA to global destinations without having to go via Hong Kong immigration procedures. Applying advanced technology to ensure efficiency and security, the automated car park developed and operated by AAHK for “Park & Fly” and “Park & Visit” is Hong Kong’s first fully automated parking service.

(Source: HKIA)