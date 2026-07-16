BANGKOK, Thailand, 17 July 2026: Dusit Thani Maldives, a luxury resort on Mudhdhoo Island within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has unveiled refreshed villas that build on the resort’s signature blend of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, generous sense of space, and natural island character.

Drawing inspiration from the resort’s lush tropical setting and spectacular 360-degree house reef, the refurbishment spans several signature accommodation categories, including Beach Residences, Overwater Pool Villas, and Overwater Pavilions.

Throughout, the refreshed interiors introduce a lighter, more contemporary aesthetic while preserving the spacious layouts and relaxed atmosphere guests have long appreciated. Updated furnishings, renewed timber ceiling finishes, and contemporary lighting combine to create a brighter, more inviting atmosphere that reinforces the resort’s connection to its tropical surroundings while reflecting a modern expression of Dusit’s Thai heritage.

Selected villas have seen layout adjustments, while others retain their familiar sense of space, ensuring returning guests can enjoy a renewed experience without losing the comfort and character they know.

“Many of our guests return to Dusit Thani Maldives year after year because they value the resort’s natural beauty, generous sense of space, and warm Thai-inspired gracious hospitality,” said Dusit International Area General Manager, Maldives, Jean-Louis Ripoche.

“These enhancements allow us to preserve everything guests already love while introducing a fresher, more contemporary expression of the resort. Whether discovering the resort for the first time or returning for another stay, guests can now enjoy an even more refined and relaxing island experience.

The villa refurbishment marks an important milestone in Dusit Thani Maldives’ wider enhancement programme, which is designed to continually elevate the guest experience while preserving the resort’s distinctive character. Further guest-focused enhancements, including updates to selected dining spaces, are planned from Q3 2026 onwards, with the wider programme scheduled for completion in Q3 2027.

Alongside the physical enhancements across the resort, Dusit Thani Maldives has also introduced a refreshed website, making it easier for guests to explore accommodation options, discover experiences, and plan personalised stays before they arrive.

“Exceptional hospitality extends well beyond a guest’s stay,” said Mr Ripoche. “From the moment they begin planning their visit to the lasting memories they take home, we want every interaction with Dusit Thani Maldives to reflect the warmth, care, and gracious hospitality that define the Dusit experience.”

Located just a short journey from Malé by seaplane, domestic flight, or speedboat, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a blend of natural beauty, wellness, dining, and meaningful island experiences. Guests can snorkel directly from the island’s house reef, explore the rich marine life of Baa Atoll, enjoy treetop wellness journeys at Devarana Wellness, and discover a variety of curated experiences across the resort.

For more information, visit dusit.com/dusitthani-maldives.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit International)