MHholidays revives Kids fly & Stay Free

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 June 2026: MHholidays, the holiday arm of Malaysia Airlines, is bringing back its Kids Fly & Stay Free campaign, offering families incentives to plan their next getaway together.

The campaign makes domestic travel more accessible by allowing children aged 2 to 11 to enjoy complimentary flights and hotel stays on selected MHholidays packages when travelling with two paying adults and one child.

Photo credit: MHholidays.

Families can enjoy savings of up to 45% on selected domestic holiday packages, making it easier to turn holiday plans into reality without compromising on comfort or experience. Whether it’s a city escape in Kuala Lumpur, a food adventure in Penang or a retreat in Langkawi, MHholidays offers curated holiday experiences designed to suit every travel style. Combining Malaysia Airlines flights with carefully selected hotel stays, the one-stop booking platform makes planning a getaway effortless and convenient.

Guests booking eligible Malaysia Airlines flights through MHholidays can also earn Enrich Points, adding value to every getaway. In addition, eligible customers can enjoy MYR50 off attractions booked via the Journify app or website using their MHholidays flight booking reference, unlocking even more ways to explore, discover and create memorable experiences at their destination.

The Kids Fly & Stay Free campaign is available for bookings until 31 December 2026, for travel until 22 June 2027. The offer is valid on selected MHholidays domestic packages for bookings comprising two adults and one child.

(Source: MHholidays)